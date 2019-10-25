‘Zombie’ Angelina Jolie speaks from jail on Iranian state TV

The jailed Iranian Instagram star known for her transformation into a zombie Angelina Jolie was paraded on state TV as an example of how “social media has ruined a life.”

Sahar Tabar appeared on Iranian Channel Two (IRTV2) about a month after she was detained on charges of blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging the corruption of young people.

During the interview, the 22-year-old was introduced as a “zombie” and an example of how “the madness to become famous on social media has ruined a real life,” the BBC reported.

IRTV2 pointed out that Tabar was the only child of a divorced couple and that she “could have been in university by now” if not for her “strange” online persona.

“My childhood dream was to become famous,” Tabar said, her face blurred. “I saw people were following what I did and, when the likes grew, I felt I was doing the right thing.”

The young woman shot to fame in 2017 after claiming that she’d had “50 surgeries ” to look like her favorite Hollywood star — and posting selfies showing her hollow cheeks, inflated lips and cartoonish upturned nose.

She later revealed the shocking, emaciated look was actually created with the help of makeup and digital editing. Last year, she shared an image with her tens of thousands of followers showing what she actually looks like.

“I do not currently look like my Photoshopped pictures,” she admitted during the IRTV2 interview.