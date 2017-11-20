Zimbabwe’s Mugabe faces deadline to resign or be impeached

Defiant Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe will trigger an impeachment process if he does not resign by midday on Monday, reports said.

The longtime president of the country stunned the country after he failed to resign during an address to the nation on Sunday.

“Arrogant Mugabe disregards Zanu PF (Zimbabwe’s ruling party),” one newspaper headline read.

“I, as the president of Zimbabwe, as their commander in chief, do acknowledge the issues they have drawn my attention to, and do believe that these were raised in the spirit of honesty and out of deep and patriotic concern for the stability of our nation and for the welfare of our people,” he said during the speech, but came up short to announce the resignation.

Mugabe is now facing a looming deadline to inform about his resignation by midday or face the impeachment. Several ruling party members said the impeachment will take several days and will not immediately lead to Mugabe’s removal from power – it could take days to complete the process.

The national parliament does not gather on Monday, meaning the process would begin only on Tuesday, giving few more days of power to Mugabe.

War veterans and opposition leaders are expected to lead demonstrations in an attempt to pressure Mugabe to resign. “Your time is up,” veterans association leader Chris Mutsvangwa told reporters on Sunday night. He added that his association will go to court to claim Mugabe is “derelict of his executive duty” and thus should be removed from the office.

The dictator lost his party’s leadership position on Sunday, although he said he will still preside during the party’s congress next month. The congress is expected to ratify Mugabe’s firing, expel First Lady Grace Mugabe, and make former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose firing earlier this month triggered the military action against Mugabe, the new leader of the party and the potential new president.

Despite jubilant celebrations over the weekend in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, some opposition leaders are wary of military-backed transition of power, fearing that one dictator will be replaced with another one – instead of letting the people vote for their new leader, Reuters reported.

The military continues to remain present in the streets and key locations across the capital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.