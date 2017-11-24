Zimbabweans cheer Mnangagwa’s arrival at inauguration

Nov. 22: Zimbabwe’s President in waiting Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, speaks to supporters gathered outside the Zanu-PF party headquarters in Harare (AP)

Zimbabweans on Friday cheered the arrival of incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa for his inauguration.

Mnangagwa raised his fist and the stadium crowd jumps to its feet and erupts with shouts and singing.

Mnangagwa will be Zimbabwe’s second president, taking over after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday amid impeachment proceedings.

Zimbabwe’s state-run Herald newspaper said Mnangagwa has assured Mugabe and his family of their “maximum security” as they remain in the country.

The report said the two men agreed that Mugabe would not attend Friday’s swearing-in of Mnangagwa as president because the 93-year-old Mugabe “needed time to rest.”

Mugabe’s firing of his longtime deputy Mnangagwa earlier this month led to his own downfall as the military and ruling party members objected to the idea of Mugabe’s wife succeeding him in power.

The Associated Press contributed to this report