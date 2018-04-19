YouTube star faces prison time after feeding homeless man Oreo with toothpaste as cruel prank

A Chinese YouTube star faces up to two years in prison after a cruel prank involving an Oreo cookie, toothpaste and a homeless man went wrong.

Kanguhua Ren, 20, who goes by ReSet on his YouTube channel, decided to pull off the prank in Barcelona, where he currently lives, SF Gate reported.

Kanguhua filmed himself squeezing toothpaste onto the cookies and putting them into their original packaging to make them appear like the original snack. He then set off to the streets where he handed out the joke cookies to bystanders as a way to entertain his more than one million followers on YouTube.

Kanguhua then went over to a homeless man, whom was identified as Gheorge L., 52, and gave him a cookie as well as $25.

As the homeless man was eating the cookie, Kanguhua was heard asking himself if he went too far, the Independent reported after obtaining the video.

“But look at the positive side; this will help him clean his teeth,” he said. “I think he hasn’t cleaned them since he became poor.”

Gheorge L. started vomiting after eating the cookie and has “never been treated so poorly while living on the street,” he told El Pais. He said he fled his homeland Romania to escape the dictatorship and was hospitalized in a mental health clinic.

The YouTuber makes about $2,475 from advertisers on his channel, El Pais reported.

Kanguhua faces up to two years in prison and a $37,133 fine if he is convicted of “a crime against moral integrity,” El Pais reported.

The video has since been deleted and Kanguhua attempted to make amends with Gheorge L. while offering the man $371 to not say anything to authorities. Kanguhua, with a camera, tried to spend a night with the homeless man but a witness called authorities to report the incident.

Kanguhua is currently on bail awaiting his sentence. The YouTuber once filled Oreo cookies with cat feces and gave them out to children and elderly people, the Telegraph reported.