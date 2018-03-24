Youth give pope piece of their mind, call for transparency

Young people have told the Vatican they want a more transparent and authentic Catholic Church, where women play a greater leadership role and where obeying unreachable moral standards isn’t the price of admission.

In a fascinating final document from a weeklong Vatican-initiated conference, 300 young people from around the world joined by 15,000 young people online gave the relatively old men who run the 1.2-billion strong church a piece of their mind Saturday.

They told Pope Francis and the bishops who will gather at the Vatican in the fall to take up their recommendations that church leaders must address the roles of women, how technology is used and abused, how “excessive moralism” is driving people away and how out-of-touch church bureaucrats need to accompany their flock with humility and transparency.