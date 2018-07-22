Young father dies weeks after armed robbery; teen suspect likely to face murder charge, police say

A manager of a Washington, D.C., restaurant — who was the married father of a 9-month-old girl — died Friday night from gunshot wounds he suffered earlier this month when he was robbed after attending a wedding in Atlanta, police said.

Christian Broder, 34, who managed Millie’s a California Baja-style restaurant in the nation’s capital, was an Atlanta native and returned there to attend the event at a country club July 7, Washington’s FOX 5 reported.

After the reception, Broder and several friends were waiting outside for an Uber ride when two men in a white Dodge Charger approached them. Washington’s WTOP-FM radio reported that the group had mistaken the Charger for their Uber ride.

One of the vehicle’s occupants then got out of the car, pointed a gun, and demanded the group’s belongings, police said. The group handed over their valuables and the gunman returned to the car.

Broder followed the gunman, who then turned around and shot Broder in the stomach, police said. The gunman got in the car and the Charger sped away.

Broder was treated at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta before being transferred to a Washington-area hospital, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He died Friday “surrounded by loved ones,” his family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

A teenage suspect was arrested July 13 on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and one count of firearm possession during the commission of felony, the Journal-Constitution reported.

Authorities said they expect the teen’s charges to be upgraded to murder.

Broder leaves behind his wife, who teaches preschool, according to NBC Washington, and their child.

A Saturday post on the page read, “We are heartbroken to share that last night Christian passed away. He was comfortable with Molly by his side and surrounded by loved ones. We are so grateful for your love and support over the last two weeks as Christian fought so hard.”

As of early Sunday, the page had raised more than $236,000 of its $250,000 goal.