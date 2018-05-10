Yemeni officials say Saudi-led coalition airstrike kills 6

Yemeni officials say a suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed six people, including children, near the rebel-held capital, Sanaa.

The medical officials say Thursday’s airstrike hit a house and a nearby shop, wounding six others. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The coalition has been at war with Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015. The Houthis, who are allied with Iran, control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, and have fired dozens of missiles across the border at Saudi Arabia.

The war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than 3 million.