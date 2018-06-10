Yemeni army colonel shot dead in Taiz

Yemeni security officials say gunmen shot dead a pro-government army colonel in the southwestern city of Taiz.

They say Col. Radwan el-Wassabi, who was backed by the United Arab Emirates, was shot dead and at least four of his guards were wounded late Saturday in central Taiz. The city is split between government and rebel control. It was unclear who was behind the shooting.

A Saudi-led coalition has been at war with Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels since March 2015. The rebels control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

Tensions have risen in recent months between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the United Arab Emirates. Clashes have occasionally broken out between the two coalition allies.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief media.