Yellowstone Regional Airport stays busy in 2018

Courtesy: Yellowstone Regional Airport flyyra.com

Officials say Wyoming’s third busiest airport experienced its third best year of passenger traffic in 2018.

The Cody Enterprise reports that Yellowstone Regional Airport recorded 77,400 passengers using the facility last year, the third year in a row that figure has exceeded 70,000 people.

But the total does represent a small drop of 0.5 percent compared to 2017 traffic.

Officials hope that 2019 will bring new business as United Airlines begins a once-weekly direct flight from Yellowstone Regional Airport to Chicago.

United Airlines also is adding an extra daily flight to Denver International Airport this summer.