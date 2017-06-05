Yellowstone Park says it’s winning against non-native fish

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Researchers trying to preserve native cutthroat trout in Yellowstone National Park say they’re on track to eliminate non-native predator fish from Yellowstone Lake in about a decade.

The Cody Enterprise reports the National Park Service is trying to get rid of non-native lake trout, which were discovered in Yellowstone Lake in 1994. Lake trout is a voracious species that feeds on cutthroats.

Yellowstone fisheries biologist Todd Koel (KOOL) says modeling indicates the lake trout population will collapse within 10 years.

Researchers implant transmitters in some lake trout to track their movements and locate large groups of fish. They use nets to remove them.

They’ve removed 2.6 million pounds (1.2 million kilograms) of lake trout since 1996.

Recreational anglers can catch as many lake trout as they like.

(Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com)