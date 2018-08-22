Year after Harvey, poor having toughest time recovering

Hurricane Harvey has been described as the storm that didn’t discriminate, inflicting an estimated $125 billion in total damage after it came ashore on Aug. 25, 2017.

But community leaders say the poorest hard-hit areas have had a harder time recovering. They say that unlike wealthier homeowners who could draw on savings and were more likely to have flood or homeowners insurance, low-income residents have been more reliant on a patchwork of organizations to meet their recovery needs.

They’re also concerned that the state’s long-term recovery plan is undercounting the unmet needs of the poorest residents.

State officials say they’ve made it a point to visit and reassure some of the poorest hard-hit communities, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Tuner says providing housing for economically struggling residents remains a key concern.