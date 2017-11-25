Year after Fidel Castro’s death, Cuba remains in transition

A motorist waves a Cuban flag while cruising down the famous Calle Ocho in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Aug. 1, 2006. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This weekend, Cuba not only marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro, but it embarks on the beginning of a new era — as Fidel’s brother, President Raul Castro, begins to step away from power.

Starting Saturday, Cuba will commemorate the life of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, ending the ceremonies Dec. 4, one year after Castro was laid to rest, VOA News reported.

That day it will also elect Raul Castro’s successor as president, meaning Cuba will soon be led by someone other than a Castro for the first time in six decades.

In 2013, Raul Castro told Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power that he planned to retire Feb. 24, 2018, the Miami Herald reported. But the 86-year-old intends to remain head of the Communist Party, resulting in a slow transition of power.

But while Cuba commemorates the life of Fidel Castro, the reaction among Cuban-Americans in Florida will be much different, the Herald reported.

‘History hasn’t absolved him’

“Using his own words that ‘history will absolve me,’ history hasn’t absolved him of anything and maybe never will,” Andy Gomez, interim director of the University of Miami’s Institute for Cuban and Cuban-American Studies, told the newspaper. “The last chapter is yet to be written, but I believe the ideals of the Cuban Revolution went to the grave with him.”

Castro, who battled poor health for the last decade of his life, died last year on Nov. 25. He death was followed by a nine-day mourning period.

Different approaches

As Fidel Castro faded from power, President Barack Obama attempted to revive relations between the two countries, including sparking economic activity.

But in part because of Fidel Castro’s history of human rights abuses and other oppression, President Donald Trump has taken a more hardline stance — especially in reaction to alleged sonic attacks againt U.S. Embassy personnel.

In September, the U.S.announced it would pull its embassy staff from Havana, warn Americans against travel to the island, among other measures, Fox News reported.