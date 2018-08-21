Wyoming's Barrasso beats back wealthy challenger in GOP Senate primary; Trump-backed Foster Friess in tight gubernatorial race

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, a vocal supporter of President Trump, fended off a well-funded challenger in Wyoming’s Republican primary Tuesday, defeating Jackson Hole business investor Dave Dodson.

Dodson, who had tapped at least $1 million of his own funds in the race, advocated for term limits and more action to bring down health care costs.

Voters were still deciding which of six Republican candidates will be the party’s gubernatorial nominee. President Trump weighed in at the last minute with an endorsement of businessman Foster Friess. Trump won the state by more than 40 points in the 2016 presidential election.

Barrasso for years has been one of the most outspoken advocates of repealing President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, an effort that fell just short of passing in the Senate last year.

Barrasso has served in the Senate since June 2007, when he was appointed following the death of Craig Thomas. Barrasso then won a special election in 2008 to complete Thomas’ term.

Dodson sharply criticized Barrasso for taking corporate PAC money, though much of his own individual contributions — and Barrasso’s — come from out of state.

There were three lesser-known candidates trying to win the Republican Senate race and in an unusual move, one of them bailed from the race Monday afternoon.

WATCH: BARRASSO DEFENDS TRUMP, SAYS HE WAS TOUGH ON PUTIN BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

Wilson businessman Gary Trauner ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, Wyoming voters were deciding Tuesday which of six Republican candidates will run for governor in the general election and whether a wealthy outsider has made his case to oust an influential U.S. senator.

It’s Wyoming’s most contested governor’s race since 2010, when Matt Mead beat six others in the Republican primary. Two finished within 3 points but Mead went on to easily win election and re-election, beating Democrats who stood little chance in deep-red Wyoming.

The outcome of this year’s primary could be similar. The largest share of votes could go to any of at least four candidates, including investor and philanthropist Foster Friess, state Treasurer Mark Gordon, attorney Harriet Hageman and businessman Sam Galeotos.

Friess won a last-minute endorsement from President Trump, who said in a tweet that Friess would be “Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment.” Friess is a major donor to Christian causes, potentially helping him secure Wyoming’s religious vote.

Gordon, having served two terms, is the only Republican running with significant experience in government or elected office. That appealed to Pat Seals of Cheyenne, who voted for Gordon after switching from Democratic to Republican registration so he could vote in the primary.

“The part of a businessman and thinking you’re going to be great at government I don’t think works very well. I think that’s already been proven, as far as I’m concerned, with Trump,” said Seals, a retired police officer.

Galeotos, a successful dot-com executive, has pitched technology as Wyoming’s best option for diversifying and improving its economy, which is dependent on fossil fuel extraction.

“He’s a businessman and hasn’t been in politics, really,” Cheyenne Republican Bart Evans said after voting. “I just like Sam.”

Hageman, far more than the others, has criticized her opponents — mainly for what she says is too much liberal thinking. A natural resource attorney for ranchers, she could claim much of Wyoming’s farm-and-ranch vote.

The winner will face state Rep. Mary Throne, who won the Democratic primary Tuesday, in the general election.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn and the Associated Press contributed to this report.