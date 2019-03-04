Wyoming teen pleads not guilty to thwarted school shooting

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) – A Wyoming teenager who prosecutors say brought guns and bullets to school in a plan to shoot teachers and students faces trial after pleading not guilty.



Fourteen-year-old Dale Warner remained in custody on $275,000 cash-only bond.



Warner pleaded not guilty Friday to nine counts of attempted first-degree murder in Gillette.



The Gillette News-Record reports Warner wore a lime-green juvenile detention center outfit and remained handcuffed throughout the state District Court proceeding.



Warner is charged as an adult. Prosecutors say on Nov. 13, Warner brought two guns and 36 bullets to Sage Valley Junior High School, where he planned to shoot nine teachers and students. He was disarmed by the principal and arrested.



Warner’s mother has said he has mental health issues and should have a psychological evaluation before a trial.