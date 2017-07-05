Wyoming survey explores human-bear conflict

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A survey is gathering information about Wyoming residents’ conflicts with bears.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Tuesday a master’s degree student has created a survey with the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance to learn more about the nature of human-bear interaction to make the community safer for both species.

The survey aims to collect information about conflicts with black and grizzly bears in Jackson and surrounding areas, as well as learn what people know about current bear-related regulations and how they feel about potential strategies to cut down on bear conflicts.

Pietro Castelli, the builder of the survey, hopes the results can ultimately be used for writing regulations and in education efforts.