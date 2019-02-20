Wyoming student arrested after threat made against school

Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) – Authorities say a student was arrested last week after a threat was made to a Wyoming school.



The Riverton Ranger reports the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the threat on Feb. 11, leading to deputies contacting the Dubois student the next evening.



The sheriff’s office says it worked with Fremont County School District 2, the student’s family and mental health services to “further evaluate the validity of the alleged threat.”



The student was then arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats.



The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, and the student remains in custody.



Authorities have not described the threat.