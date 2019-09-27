Wyoming residents seek information on fatal police shooting

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Dozens of Wyoming residents have called for a release of information and gathered in remembrance of a man who witnesses say was fatally shot by a police officer.



The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday residents held candles and signs with messages like “Justice 4 Andy” outside the Riverton Police Department and City Hall on Thursday.



Witnesses told police an officer fatally shot 58-year-old Anderson “Andy” Antelope on Saturday after he allegedly attacked the officer with a knife outside a Walmart in central Wyoming.



Residents say they want to know the name and disciplinary records of the officer who killed Antelope and security camera footage.



Authorities have disclosed few details about the shooting.



Family members confirmed Antelope was the man involved.



The incident remains under investigation.



Antelope had five children.