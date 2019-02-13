Wyoming proposal for taking over national parks fails

Yellowstone National Park Facebook

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A proposed bill that would allow the state of Wyoming to take over operation of Yellowstone National Park and other federal facilities during a federal government shutdown has been rejected by a state House committee.



The Casper Star-Tribune reports Senate File 148 failed on a 5-3 vote Wednesday in the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee. The proposal passed the state Senate last week.



Under the proposal, the Wyoming governor would be authorized to spend up to $500,000 to operate any national park or other federal facility, except military installations, within the state’s borders.



The bill’s sponsor, Casper Republican Charles Scott, says a government shutdown during the summer tourist season could wreck Wyoming’s tourist industry.



But opponents questioned the constitutionality of the idea and criticized its vague language.