Wyoming man's trial in wife's death set for next month

CODY, Wyo. (AP) – A Wyoming man accused of killing his wife is set to go on trial next month.



The Cody Enterprise reported Wednesday the first-degree murder trial of Dennis Klingbeil is scheduled to begin at the Park County Courthouse on Aug. 5, the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting of Donna Klingbeil.



Prosecutors plan to call more than two dozen witnesses to outline a history of fights between the couple and threats of gun violence.



Klingbeil’s lawyers plan to argue that the shooting was an accident and Klingbeil should be charged with a lesser crime.



Klingbeil of Wapiti has remained in jail with a $10 million bond since his arrest last year.