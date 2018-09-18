Wyoming man struck and killed in construction zone

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A 42-year-old Wyoming man whose pickup truck ran out of gas was struck and killed while trying to flag down help in a construction zone on Interstate 25 in eastern Wyoming.



The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 about 11 miles south of Glendo.



The patrol says Stephen Anderson of Cheyenne, who was dressed in black, was trying to get someone to stop when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.



KGAB-AM reports investigators believe Anderson was distracted when someone pulled off the interstate in front of his pickup and didn’t realize he was standing in the northbound lane.