Wyoming man arrested after elderly woman found in trunk

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – A Wyoming man has been charged with kidnapping after police found a 95-year-old woman bound with duct tape in the trunk of a vehicle.



Casper police say they arrested 20-year-old Kyle M. Martin on Tuesday and took a second man into custody Wednesday.



The Casper Star-Tribune reports that McClure was charged with six felonies, including aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.



Circuit Court Judge Steven Brown set bail at $500,000 cash or surety. Court officials couldn’t immediately say if Martin had an attorney.



According to police, officers arrested Martin after he fled in a vehicle. The woman was found about six hours later when one of Martin’s relatives told police to search the trunk.



KTWO-AM reports she was being treated for cuts at a local hospital.