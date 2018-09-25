Wyoming man arrested after carjacking, chases, shootings

MGN Online

MGN Online

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – A Wyoming man has been arrested after leading Billings police on a 50-minute pursuit that involved 10 crime scenes, five stolen vehicles and multiple rounds of gunfire.



Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said Tuesday it is beyond belief that nobody was hurt or killed, including the suspect, 41-year-old Ryan McElmury of Cody, Wyoming. Charges are pending.



St. John says officers responding to a business break-in Monday night encountered two men. One surrendered and the other, McElmury, fled on foot.



During the pursuit, St. John said McElmury stole five vehicles, including three at gunpoint; pointed a gun at another person at a group home, drove vehicles at officers and was fired on twice by officers.



St. John says the chase was “akin to a Hollywood action movie.” Six police cruisers are out of commission. McElmury wasn’t hit by gunfire.