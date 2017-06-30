Wyoming license, registration fees increasing

On Saturday, motorists in Wyoming will pay more for driver’s licenses and vehicle registration.

The Wyoming Legislature this past winter increased the fees. Updated registration rates vary by vehicle type, and driver’s license fees are doubling across the board.

The increases come after lawmakers removed a $25 million general fund allocation the Wyoming Department of Transportation receives to maintain and operate state roadways and bridges.

Taylor Rossetti of WYDOT tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the new fees will partially offset that loss of money.

Revenue from registration fee increase is expected to raise more than $18 million annually for the highway fund during the next three years, while money from the driver’s license fee increases is anticipated to add over $2.6 million annually in that time.

