Wyoming jobless rate down to 3.9 percent in March

Brenda Gottsabend / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – The unemployment rate in Wyoming fell slightly from 4 percent in February to 3.9 percent in March.



The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports that the 3.9 percent rate is the lowest it’s been in three years and below the national jobless rate of 4.1 percent.



The agency says the unemployment rate normally falls in March as workers are hired in construction, government and other sectors.



The largest decreases in the jobless rates among Wyoming counties last month were in Johnson, Natrona and Laramie.



Fremont County reported the state’s highest rate in March at 5.5 percent, followed by Park and Washakie, both at 5.2 percent, and Sheridan at 5.0 percent. The lowest rates were in Teton and Niobrara counties at 2.5 percent, Goshen 2.9 percent and Albany at 3.0 percent.