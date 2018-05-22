Wyoming Highway Patrol looking to hire troopers

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (KIFI/KIDK) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) has open positions for troopers, dispatchers and port of entry positions to fill throughout the state.

WHP has 168 full-time sworn troopers when fully staffed.

Currently, there are 30 trooper openings or about an 18 percent vacancy rate, which is not an unusual number of vacancies for law enforcement and even the state of Wyoming.

“Other state patrols and state police agencies throughout the country are experiencing manpower concerns similar to those found in the Wyoming Highway Patrol,” said WYDOT Director Bill Panos. “This is challenging for our personnel and their families. To respond, we’re actively recruiting more personnel, creating a great work environment and improving the lives of our troopers, dispatchers and port of entry teams.”

There are many job opportunities for troopers including patrolling for traffic offenses, drug trafficking, human/sex and labor trafficking, homeland security issues, impaired driving and other violations. There are also special duties a trooper can be assigned to including K-9 unit, executive protection detail for the governor, crash investigation team and motor carrier inspection.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol Communications Center is in Cheyenne. WHP dispatchers provide the communication link between the public and emergency services. Port of entry officer positions are in the 14 ports throughout the state and make sure commercial vehicles are safe to travel in Wyoming.

If you are interested in becoming a member of WHP, click here. You can also contact Sgt. Kyle McKay at (307) 777-4306 or visit WHP’s website.

All candidates go through a state-approved screening and hiring process, but candidates for trooper also undergo additional tests including physical fitness evaluation, psychological evaluation and a background investigation. Once selected, troopers also attend academy training.