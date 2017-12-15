Wyoming governor names new state Supreme Court justice

MGN Online

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Gov. Matt Mead has appointed Cheyenne attorney Lynne Boomgaarden to the Wyoming Supreme Court.



Boomgaarden will replace Justice William Hill, who is retiring next February.



Boomgaarden is currently a partner with a private law firm.



Her professional experience includes work as legal clerk with 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, an assistant professor of law at the University of Wyoming and director of the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments.



Mead selected Boomgaarden from three candidates nominated by the Judicial Nominating Commission.



In a statement provided by the governor’s office, Boomgaarden says she’s honored to accept the appointment and will work hard in service to the court and Wyoming citizens.



The state Supreme Court has five justices who serve eight-year terms. They are subject to statewide retention votes.