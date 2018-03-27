Wyoming Gov. Mead says he will sign education bill

Wyoming State

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Gov. Matt Mead says he expects to sign a K-12 education funding bill into law this week.



The measure is the only outstanding piece of legislation from the Wyoming Legislature’s 2018 budget session that ended March 15. But Monday, Mead told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board that he plans to sign the bill.



Education funding was the biggest sticking point in the legislative session because of recent declines in state revenues. The Senate and House struggled with how much to spend on schools now and how to fund them going forward.



The Republican governor says he understands the opposition to new state taxes but he says he was somewhat disappointed tax proposals didn’t get a more complete hearing in the Legislature.