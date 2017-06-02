Wyoming delegation welcomes withdrawal from Paris pact

Wyoming’s Republican congressional delegation is applauding President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

Sen. Mike Enzi says the Obama administration’s decision to join the agreement without any consultation from Congress was disingenuous and irresponsible.

Enzi says the agreement demanded too much from America while letting others, such as China and India, off the hook for years.

Sen. John Barrasso says the pact set unworkable targets that put America at a competitive disadvantage and would have raised energy costs for working families.

Rep. Liz Cheney says the agreement imposed emissions standards that would have devastated America’s fossil fuel industry with no measurable impact on the climate. She says it was based on flawed science and was designed to kill the U.S. coal industry.

