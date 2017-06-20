Wyoming DCI takes over Richardson missing persons case

Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will take over a missing persons case at the request of the Casper Police Department.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Division of Criminal Investigation Deputy Director of Operations Frosty Williams said Monday the statewide law enforcement agency agreed to take the case of Kristi Richardson after Interim Police Chief Steve Schulz wrote a letter seeking the change.

Casper Police Sgt. Mike Ogden says the department wanted a new perspective on the case.

Richardson disappeared nearly three years ago. Her case remains unsolved despite her family offering a $250,000 reward.

Richardson’s daughter reported the 61-year-old missing on Oct. 7, 2014, when Richardson didn’t show up for work. Her home was found locked, with her purse and cellphone still inside.

