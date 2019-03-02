Wyoming agency takes computer science standards comment

Aron Balogh via freeimages.com

Aron Balogh via freeimages.com

CHEYENNE (AP) – The Wyoming Department of Education is nearing the end of taking public comment on proposed K-12 computer science standards.

Legislation passed in 2018 requires all Wyoming school districts to offer computer science courses by the 2022-2023 school year.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the department presented the standards to the State Board of Education in January.

The state agency will continue to gather public comment online through March 5 and will then compile the information into a report to present at the next state board meeting.

At that meeting, the board can vote to either approve the draft computer science standards as they are, or ask the agency to retool them.