Wyoming AG won’t consider GOP election complaint

The Wyoming Attorney General’s office has declined to consider the state Republican Party’s complaints against an organization that sent voters mail last year praising Democratic legislative candidates and criticizing their GOP opponents.

Recent letters sent by Senior Assistant Attorney General Michael Robinson to people involved in the grievances say the office won’t investigate the complaints because they came from a political party.

Robinson wrote that state law specifies complaints must come from qualified electors and a political party is not a qualified elector under state law.

The GOP’s complaint has bounced around among the AG’s office, Secretary of State and the Albany County attorney because of disagreement over who should handle it.

A number of state officials have told the Casper Star-Tribune that state law needs to be clarified.

