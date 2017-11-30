WWII veteran’s son seeks to return portraits of soldiers his father drew

The son of a World War II veteran is on a mission to identify 15 soldiers who his father drew portraits of more than 70 years ago.

Navy veteran Ira Dube discovered portraits of 17 servicemen his father served with during World War II

Dube said his father, Stanley, drew the portraits of these men during their service with the 27th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army National Guard

His father served in the 108th Infantry Regiment, but Dube believes the men shown served in the 105th Infantry Regiment

Three of the portraits have signatures, but only two of them have been identified

Dube was able to reunite portraits of Joe "Solid Jackson" Orbe and Joseph "Joner" Kratky to the veterans' families

Dube believes many of the servicemen hail from New York or New Jersey, the area where his father deployed from

Dube's father continued to create artwork into his 80s, before he died at 90 years old in 2009

Dube believes the portraits "had to have a meaning to them" because his father kept them all these years

Somehow, Dube said, the portraits of his father's comrades stayed with him throughout his many moves in life

The photos now sit in the New York State Military Museum, which is aiding in the search to identify these soldiers

The veteran said he's been using the internet to match up the portraits with photos of veterans from the 27th Infantry Division

Dube, who found the portraits in January 2017, is eager to give these portraits to their respective families

Those with information on the artwork can contact Ira Dube on Facebook

Anyone with information could could also contact Jim Gandy, of the New York State Military Museum's research center, at 518-581-5109