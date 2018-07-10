WWII veteran's funeral at Arlington Cemetery held after more than 7 decades

July 10, 2018 KID News National News
U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, who was killed when his bomber was shot down over France in June 1944, was buried with full military honors this week at Arlington Cemetary.

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, who was killed when his bomber was shot down over France in June 1944, was buried with full military honors this week at Arlington Cemetary.  (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP)

More than 70 years after his death, a World War II veteran was buried Tuesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

Several relatives of Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty joined together at the military cemetery in Virginia to honor the fallen serviceman, who died after his B-26 Marauder crashed down in June 1944 when he was 22 years old.

A horse drawn caisson carries the remains of Army Air Force Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winsted, Conn., during his burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Arlington, Va., whose plane was shot down over France during World War II. Canty was only 22 when he was declared missing in action in June 1944. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A horse drawn caisson carries the remains of Army Air Force Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winsted, Conn., during his burial service at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The plane “was shot down” while flying over France in the midst of the war and every member of the eight-person crew onboard at the time died, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, who announced earlier this year that Canty’s remains had been accounted for.

Scientists were able to use DNA analysis to identify the veteran’s remains.

Wayne Brazeau, right, next to his wife Dorothy Brazeau, is handed the flag by 1st Sgt. Raymond Wrensch, left, during the burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Arlington, Va., for Army Air Force Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winsted, Conn., whose plane was shot down over France during World War II. Canty was only 22 when he was declared missing in action in June 1944. Wayne Brazeau is the nephew of Canty. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Wayne Brazeau, right, next to his wife Dorothy Brazeau, is handed the flag by 1st Sgt. Raymond Wrensch, left, during the burial service at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday in Arlington, Va., for Army Air Force Staff Sgt. John H. Canty.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Canty’s casket, adorned with an American flag, was escorted through the cemetery on a horse-drawn carriage. The flag was presented to Canty’s nephew, Wayne Brazeau, 78, who attended the service with his wife, Dorothy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.