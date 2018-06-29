WWII veteran becomes an officer 76 years later

An African American man who was denied officer status in the Army has been commissioned as a second lieutenant — 76 years later.

Ninety-eight-year-old John James, of Philadelphia, was commissioned Friday. WHYY-FM reports James completed officer training in 1942 but was denied his bars because of his race.

James attended officer candidate school in Georgia. The day before he was to receive his commission, he was told him he wouldn’t be made an officer and was being transferred.

It was common during World War II for black soldiers to be denied commissions if they were to be assigned to a predominantly white unit. It was against Army regulations for white soldiers to be subordinate to blacks. James spent the war as a corporal.

James’ daughter discovered his class photo three years ago. She secured her father’s commission with the help of Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania.

