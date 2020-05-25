WWII veteran beats COVID-19, honored on 100th birthday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An Army Air Corps veteran who survived WWII has now beaten the coronavirus after being “in the fight of his life,” according to a report on Friday.

John MacKay, 100, is currently housed at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts, which is described as having the deadliest known outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. The home has seen at least 70 veterans killed by the virus.

“It’s a miracle. It is,” said his daughter, Susan Regensburger, according to Boston’s WFXT. “He is a fighter.”

SCORES OF VETERANS KILLED IN ‘HORRIFIC’ CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AT MASSACHUSETTS ELDER CARE FACILITY

Regensburger said their family was told to make funeral arrangements. Now, MacKay is recovered and seems to be in good spirits. He was honored for his 100th birthday earlier this month by friends, family, and National Guard members who stood outside his second-floor window and gave him a ceremonial salute, according to a video posted on YouTube.

The large group, wearing face masks, would later serenade him by singing, “Happy Birthday.” Some wore wearing special t-shirts to celebrate the occasion. A large sign with his face on the front was also captured in the video being held by two people.

AMERICA TOGETHER: UPLIFTING IMAGES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Its back read, “Happy 100th birthday to our hero,” according to masslive.com.

The centennial was also seen video chatting with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren during his birthday celebration on May 15. When asked how he felt turning 100, he replied, “Wonderful, I didn’t feel 100 until this moment. Now I know I feel 100.”

MacKay said that his secret to making it to triple digits is, “to live a good life and be happy.”

Regensburger added that he hasn’t complained much amid the deadly outbreak at the veterans’ home, which as of April 29, claimed the lives of nearly one-third of all residents. Even though the centennial is recovered, he’s still residing at the COVID-19 wing, according to WFXT.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

While MacKay doesn’t ask for much, his daughter told the station there is one thing he does want, “to be with my family.”