Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Fitbit homicide case

The sister of a woman fatally shot in her Connecticut home in 2015 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the victim’s husband.

The Journal Inquirer reports the lawsuit was filed on Nov. 22 by Marliese Shaw against Richard Dabate Jr., and seeks unspecified monetary damages. Dabate was charged in April with his wife’s murder.

Richard Dabate told investigators a masked man shot Connie Dabate and tied him up in Ellington.

But police say evidence, including information from his wife’s Fitbit activity tracker, contradicts his story and shows she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

Shaw is the executor of her sister’s estate and has also asked a probate judge to order that Richard Debate return more than $70,000 taken from his wife’s estate after she died.