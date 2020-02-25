Wounded North Carolina woman played dead after 3 others shot dead

A 69-year-old North Carolina woman played dead after being shot, enabling her to survive a shooting in which three others were killed, according to a report.

“Somebody came in my house and shot everybody here including me,” Hazel Epps told the 911 dispatcher, according to WNCN-TV. “But I believe everybody is dead except me.”

Epps, who was shot in the torso, also told the dispatcher the shooter was still in the house, according to the station.

“Yes, I know who did it,” she said.

She could also be heard praying and asking for help, the station reported.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Clarkton.

Deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooting suspect as Taurean Johnson, 36.

He turned himself in to deputies Sunday night and was charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He was accused of fatally shooting Catrice Lacole Murchison,30, Ronnie Lebert Kelly, 27, and Guy Lennon Barden, Jr., 60, and attempting to murder Epps.

Epps’ niece Tina Gainey said Johnson was a friend of the family, according to WWAY-TV.

“He’d been in the family for a while,” she said. “I’ve known him for years.”

Deputies weren’t saying what set him off.