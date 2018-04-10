Would-be thief foiled by angry cat in Maryland

Authorities in Maryland say Jamie Ruark, 32, was arrested for burglarizing cars early Monday after he caught the attention of an angry cat.

SALISBURY, Md. –  The creeping of a would-be thief outside of a Maryland home apparently was too much for one cat.

Angry over something outside the window, the cat woke its owner early Monday at about 1 a.m. The owner looked outside his Salisbury home and saw a man was stealing items from his car.

The Daily Times of Salisbury cites a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office release that says deputies arrived on scene and found 32-year-old Jamie Ruark inside another car.

Ruark was captured after a brief foot chase and charged with four counts each of theft and tampering with a motor vehicle.