Would-be carjackers foiled by car with stick shift, police say

August 9, 2018 KID News National News
Two suspects wanted in an attempted carjacking  (Montgomery County Police Department)

Two suspects’ attempt to carjack a vehicle in Bethesda, Md. was foiled after they realized they couldn’t drive a stick shift, according to officials.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the suspects confronted a man returning to his parked car inside a garage at Westfield Montgomery mall at about 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 2.

One suspect demanded the victim’s keys and the second suspect threatened the victim by implying he was armed with a weapon, according to police.

Authorities said the suspects took the victim’s keys and started the vehicle, but realized they couldn’t drive a manual transmission so they ran from the scene.

Anyone who has information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477. Officials said Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest or indictment for the crime.