World Health Organization official kicked out of Burundi ahead of country's election

Burundi’s top World Health Organization (WHO) official has been kicked out of the country ahead of the May 20 presidential election, after voicing concerns about crowded political rallies.

WHO representative Walter Kazadi Mulombo was sent a letter by Burundi’s foreign ministry Thursday, declaring him a “persona non grata.” He was ordered, along with three other WHO experts, to leave the country by Friday, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

Mulombo was reportedly concerned over the lack of social distancing that was taking place at political rallies that started on April 27.

Burundi has 27 reported cases of coronavirus, but more cases are believed to exist.

Burundi officials have not yet given a reason for Mulombo’s expulsion from the country.

The United Nations Human Rights Council opened an inquiry on Burundi’s electoral campaigns in which it also noted “violent clashes between members of the contending political parties and numerous arrests of political opponents.”

“The elections… will only be able to usher in a new era of stability in Burundi if the electoral process is conducted in a peaceful and secure manner,” Doudou Diène, the president of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi, said.

“The international community should continue to follow the human rights situation in the electoral context in Burundi with the utmost vigilance”.

The AP reported that Burundi is using coronavirus restrictions as a way to prevent election observers from entering the country, due to a 14-day quarantine regulation government officials put in place.

Diène noted his concern over “the decision by the Burundian authorities not to apply the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the electoral campaign.”

The commission further highlighted concerns over political arrests by the ruling party Conseil national pour la défense de la démocratie-Forces de défense de la démocratie (CNDD-FDD), or the National Council for the Defense of Democracy — Forces for the Defense of Democracy, and “alleged irregularities in the distribution of voting cards” and human rights abuses.

Burundi officials expelled a United Nations human rights officer last year after repeated concerns were raised over human rights abuses and killings after the 2015 election.

The United Nations Regional Director of the WHO for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said Thursday: “We are in communication with the government of Burundi to clarify and understand the reasoning behind the decision they have taken. In the meantime, we are working with the UN system in the country to organize the departure of our staff.”

