Worker injured inspecting Fire Ball ride at Kentucky State Fair

An employee at the Kentucky State Fair was injured Saturday while inspecting the “Fire Ball” ride.

The North American Midway Entertainment worker was injured as he was inspecting the unloading platform, WKYC reported Thursday, citing the Kentucky State Fair Board and state Department of Agriculture.

The ride reportedly shut down and was seen being removed from the fairgrounds.

A “Fire Ball” ride broke down at the Ohio State Fair in July 2017 and killed 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, who had just enlisted in the U.S. Marines, and injured seven others. Jarrell was scheduled to report to Parris Island, South Carolina, for basic training in June 2018.

North American Midway Entertainment pointed out to Fox News that a different company supplied the “Fire Ball” ride in Ohio.

After that ride’s malfunction, Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered the fair’s rides to be temporarily shut down, pending new safety inspections.

The Fire Ball used at the Ohio fair in Columbus broke apart due to “excessive corrosion” on one of its support beams, which “dangerously reduced the beam’s wall thickness over the years.”

A spokesperson for North American Midway told WKYC that the injuries the employee sustained on Saturday were non-life-threatening.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated that the same ride that injured a worker in Kentucky had killed a rider at the Ohio State Fair last year. A different company supplied the Fire Ball ride in Ohio. The previous version of the story also displayed an incorrect photo.