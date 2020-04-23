Woman's naked corpse discovered upside-down in Bronx alley: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A woman’s naked body was dumped head-first into a garbage can in a Bronx alleyway, police sources said Wednesday.

The superintendent of a Park Avenue building discovered the 38-year-old’s remains around 8 a.m. Tuesday and called cops. There were no obvious signs of injury, the sources said.

Investigators who arrived at 4464 Park Ave. canvassed the area and found video of a man pushing the woman to the alley in a shopping cart, the sources said. It’s not clear if she was already dead.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death. There were no arrests.

