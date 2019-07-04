Woman's body found in Wyoming river in apparent drowning

CODY, Wyo. (AP) – A woman working at a resort in northwest Wyoming has died of an apparent drowning.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 56-year-old Susan Hartley of Chichester, New Hampshire. The Cody Enterprise reports that her body was found Wednesday in the Shoshone River, about half a mile downstream of the Pahaska Tepee Resort where she worked.
Co-workers had last seen Hartley on Tuesday afternoon and were concerned when she did not come to work Wednesday morning. They found her backpack and walking stick on a bridge that crosses the river.
Officials say the river was moving rapidly and had swollen from spring runoff. The initial investigation determined that Hartley drowned, pending an autopsy.
