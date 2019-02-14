Woman who didn't report child sex abuse sentenced to 1 year

Canyon County Jail Sarah Kester

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho woman who refused to report her husband’s years-long sexual abuse of young family members, choosing instead to pray for “the demon” to leave him, has been ordered to spend a year in a prison treatment program.



The Idaho Press reports 51-year-old Sarah Kester was sentenced to the retained jurisdiction program on Thursday. Judge Christopher Nye said that if Kester fails to successfully complete the treatment program, she will have to serve at least four and up to 10 years in prison.



Kester’s husband, Lester Kester Jr., pleaded guilty in October to five felony charges of lewd conduct with a minor. The couple is affiliated with the Followers of Christ Church, whose members eschew medical care in favor of so-called “faith healing.”



The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office says Sarah Kester had known of the abuse for 17 years. Lester Kester is set to be sentenced Feb. 26.