Woman who allegedly led cops on chase flips off camera in booking photo

A woman who was arrested in California after allegedly leading police on a chase and later fighting with them made her feelings clear in her mugshot, in which she’s seen flipping off the camera.

Tyechia Payton, 34, of Thornton, was arrested early Wednesday “for a litany of charges,” the Palo Alto Police Department said in a news release.

Payton was pulled over just before 1:30 a.m. as a police officer was performing a routine registration check. The officer realized there was an outstanding felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon connected to the vehicle for a woman.

Police said that while she initially complied with the cop’s commands, Payton soon drove off.

The woman led police on a chase through Palo Alto until she ended up on a dead-end street. That’s when, according to police, Payton exited her car and punched a police officer.

A second cop used their taser on Payton, who then fled from the scene on foot. A K-9 officer chased after her and Payton allegedly “struck the police dog as he was taking her into custody.”

Payton suffered minor injuries in the altercation and reportedly received medical treatment at the scene. The responding officers, including the K-9, did not suffer any injuries.

She was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony evading, felony assault on a police officer and felony assault on a police dog, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

She was also booked on two outstanding warrants — felony assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor traffic stop — that she previously had, police said.