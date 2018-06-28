Woman, toddler son survive after falling onto NYC subway tracks as train enters station

A 30-year-old woman and her two-month old son barely survived after falling onto the subway tracks moments before a New York City train entered the station on Wednesday morning.

Miraculously, the woman and her son fell into the gulley between the tracks and were small enough to avoid contact with the train altogether, according to nearby MTA workers who witnessed the incident.

The woman, who has not been identified, told authorities that she and her child tripped and fell on to the track accidentally. However, one conductor and several witnesses say that it appeared she purposely fell onto the tracks, ABC 7 NY reported.

The incident occurred at the 194th Street-Grand Concourse in the Melrose section of the Bronx around 9:30 a.m.

The woman and child were sent to the hospital shortly after the incident. Surprisingly, both were uninjured. In addition, the train operator was hospitalized as well as she was considerably startled by the incident.

“We have someone that says, ‘I stumbled and fell accidentally, so it’s very early,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said, told ABC 7 NY. “My understanding is, thankfully, that the woman and the baby are OK.”

The incident is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this Report