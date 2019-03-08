Woman to receive small part of award in suit with deputy

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho jury has awarded more than $4.8 million to a woman injured in a U-turn accident partially caused by a sheriff’s deputy.



The Idaho Statesman reports Chellus Dawn Towell will receive only a small part of that amount due to a state law that caps judgments against public agencies at $500,000.



A jury found Boise County Deputy David Lee and Towell’s husband, Douglas, were equally at fault for the 2014 accident that threw Towell from the back of her husband’s motorcycle when Lee made a U-turn on Idaho Highway 21.



The deputy was in a second U-turn accident on the same highway in 2016.