Woman tells New Jersey police she doesn't know who she is, has been walking for a year

A woman approached New Jersey police on Tuesday with no recollection of who she was, and authorities are seeking the public’s assistance to help her find out.

Police in Norwood, roughly 50 miles northeast of Morristown, encountered the woman, who said she’d been in a car accident in Washington state one year ago, and had been walking east since then.

The woman, according to state police, could not identify herself but said she was a veteran who may have served in Bosnia.

Officials released a photo of the woman in an effort to find out who she is. She’s described as a white female between 40 to 50 years old, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The woman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and believed to weigh around 160 pounds.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on this woman contact the Norwood Police Department at 201-768-0850.