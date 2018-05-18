Woman suspected of stabbing Connecticut officer due in court

A woman charged with critically injuring a veteran Hartford police officer by stabbing her in the neck several times is heading to court.

Chevoughn Augustin faces arraignment Friday on charges including attempted murder.

Two officers were dispatched to a city apartment building shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday for a landlord-tenant dispute. Police say the female officer was in Augustin’s apartment when the suspect placed the officer in a chokehold and stabbed her several times, lacerating the officer’s jugular vein and trachea.

The officer, whose name has not been released, underwent surgery and remains in the hospital in stable, but critical, condition.

Two building maintenance workers who pulled the suspect off the officer were hailed by police as heroes.

It could not immediately be determined if Augustin has a lawyer.