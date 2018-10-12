Woman snatched by crocodile in Australia while fishing with kids

A woman has been killed by a crocodile while out fishing with her family in Australia’s Northern Territory.

It took police three hours to get to the billabong the group of seven women and children were at in east Arnem land today, near Gan Gan, about 128m south west of Yirrkala.

Police Commander Tony Fuller said the woman was fishing and collecting mussels in the billabong with some family members about 10.30am when they noticed she was missing.

Police found her body about 5pm less than a mile from the scene.

The crocodile was destroyed by local Indigenous rangers and the woman’s body was recovered.

“The family noticed she was missing and the bucket she was carrying was found nearby,” he said.

“They heard some splashing. She was up to waist deep in water.”

Initial reports suggested the woman was a ranger but police are still trying to confirm that and if she was working at the time.

